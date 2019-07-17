McGraw-Hill Teams with TutorMe to Offer On-Demand Tutoring for College Students in Four Course Areas

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill, the leading learning science company, and TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, an online education platform offering on-demand tutoring, will launch a research-focused pilot this Fall to provide college students with one-on-one academic support as a natural extension of their digital coursework.

The pilot will be available to users of McGraw-Hill Connect® and McGraw-Hill ALEKS® digital courseware with select products in four core course areas: Anatomy and Physiology, English, Math and Accounting. Connect and ALEKS digital courseware adapts in real-time to a student's activity and adjusts to the individual's performance and confidence levels. As students identify areas where they're struggling, they will be able to access a TutorMe tutor through Connect or ALEKS to help them address comprehension and coursework challenges. Through the pilot, students will receive one hour of TutorMe tutoring free of charge. TutorMe live tutors are available 24/7 and highly trained in the relevant subject matter to help foster deep student understanding and fluency.

The TutorMe support is the newest capability being made available to students through McGraw-Hill digital course materials, which are designed to improve learning outcomes for students, while ensuring affordability and high value.

"We believe that all students are capable of high levels of achievement, given the right tools and resources," said Scott Virkler, Chief Product and Operating Officer for higher education at McGraw-Hill. "With this pilot program, we'll be exploring how to get students the help they need, directly at the moment they need it – and to determine how to better serve millions of students in the future."

Before the launch of the pilot, McGraw-Hill conducted a survey of 3,000 students across the country. The study revealed disparities in confidence levels among students from lower socioeconomic quintiles, coupled with a reluctance to reach out for extra help with academic struggles. The pilot will test the viability of this tutoring solution as a way to close the gaps that exist in many students' learning environments and provide an easy, affordable approach for all students to be able to access one-to-one tutoring services.

"In today's world, it's easy to go online and find answers, but that doesn't support the learning process," said TutorMe's co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "Tutoring at the point of need is designed to help students with mastery and comprehension."

Hunter also praised the pilot saying, "We decided to partner with McGraw-Hill because of their exceptional reputation, their commitment to equity in higher education, and our mutual desire to make quality learning accessible to all students. Our team is looking forward to working with McGraw-Hill to help even more students achieve long-term academic success."

Key findings from the pilot program will be used to inform and improve the program as it evolves over time.

About McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About TutorMe

Based in Los Angeles, TutorMe is a leading provider of online tutoring. TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, offers a complete strategic partnership, qualified to provide premium online tutoring to academic institutions of all types and successfully improve student retention. Their platform connects a student with the most-qualified online tutor in under 30 seconds using a matching system powered by AI. Students learn via their advanced lesson space, featuring video chat, screen-sharing, virtual whiteboards and much more. They also create fully-animated online test preparation courses. To learn more about TutorMe, visit www.tutorme.com.

