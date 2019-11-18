McGraw-Hill to Present at 25th Anniversary OLC Accelerate Conference in Orlando, FL

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning science company McGraw-Hill, the leading provider of adaptive learning solutions, announced today that it will participate in three higher education panels at the 25th Anniversary of the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) Accelerate conference this week in Orlando, FL.

The OLC (Online Learning Consortium™) Accelerate conference highlights research and best practices to drive quality online learning and accelerate innovation in learning for educators, digital learning professionals and organizations around the world. As a participant in the conference, McGraw-Hill is proud to help instructional designers and online learning innovators build and scale out their adaptive learning needs.

Listed below are the three higher education panels McGraw-Hill is proud to be a part of:

The Promise of Adaptive Learning to Create Equity at Scale

Wednesday, November 20 th | 3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.





Moderator: Scott Jaschik (Inside Higher Ed)

Co-Presenters: Karen Vignare (Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities), Peter van Leusen ( Arizona State University ), Eric Bing (College of Health Care Professions), and LaShana Stokes ( McGraw -Hill, formerly Harrisburg Area Community College ).





The discussion will focus on how these schools are using adaptive solutions to ensure equity for all of their students, how they got started and their lessons learned.





Thursday, November 21 st | 1:15 p.m.-2:00 p.m.





Presenter: Jonathan Kreisky (Muzzy Lane Software)

Co-presenter: Susan Gouijnstook ( McGraw -Hill)





Learn what active learning assignments are, how they are developed, how they are being used in the classroom and how they support experiential learning.





Friday, November 22 nd | 10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.





Moderator: Scott Virkler ( McGraw -Hill)

Panelists: Brent Cunningham ( Jacksonville State University ), Margaret Johnson ( St. Charles Community College ), and Terina M. Nusinov (Seminole State University)





Creating an engaging learning experience tied back to core learning objectives is always a challenge. These instructors will explain how they are using adaptive technologies to do just that.

In addition to these three panels, McGraw-Hill will host five-minute demos of its adaptive solutions in its booth on the showroom floor. Find us in booth 711.

