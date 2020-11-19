McGraw Hill Virtual Care Package for Students, Parents and Teachers Celebrates Bravery and Supports Learning During the Pandemic

"Today, in times such as those we are experiencing, we are all calling upon our own courage as we navigate experiences and challenges that are simultaneously unfamiliar and formidable," said Kelly McGrath, Chief Academic Officer at McGraw Hill. "Uncertainty, risk, and fear may seem to lurk in every corner. Fortunately, research on the human brain and how we learn has demonstrated that all people—no matter their age—are capable of demonstrating courage. Moreover, bravery serves as the cornerstone of how we learn; without courage, we can never take the risk of trying new skills or exploring new ideas.

"As such, in honor of you and your young learners, we have created this bravery care package," McGrath said. "Although some of the resources in this package are more tailored for children, and others are more geared toward adults (i.e., educators, parents, caregivers, etc.), everything in this package is designed to be used by anyone looking to develop courage. We hope that you enjoy this package and that it also serves as a source of inspiration for your own courageous ideas and learning experiences."

All items in the care package are accessible digitally or via printing, and users can pick and choose from various options to further customize for their individual needs. Key materials that are available in the care packages include:

A bravery-themed music playlist

A printable bravery activity book

Writing prompts

Printable games

An "I'm Bored" activity list

A strategy poster

Additional activities designed to help cultivate bravery

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw Hill

Related Links

http://mheducation.com

