McGuigan named Executive Vice President of Laird Norton Company

"When Brian joined the company in 2012, we intuitively knew that he had significant growth potential," said Jeff Vincent, LNC CEO. "It has been extremely satisfying over the past nine years to see him live up to that potential both professionally and personally. I am more excited now to see what Brian will accomplish in the future."

"The Laird Norton Company is one of the nation's most highly regarded and successful family businesses spanning seven generations dating back to the 1850s. I am honored to have been entrusted with the essential roles of managing the enterprise's strategic direction and continued development," McGuigan said.

McGuigan started as Manager, Corporate Investment. Earlier promotions include Director, Corporate Investments in 2015; VP Corporate Investments and Compliance in 2017; and VP, Strategy and Corporate Development in 2018.

"In each of these increasingly important and complex roles, Brian has excelled," Vincent said.

Brian was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa before starting his career in the UK. He now calls Seattle his home, where he lives with his wife, Margaret, and two sons. Brian received a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town, and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. He is a CAIA Charterholder.

ABOUT Laird Norton:

Laird Norton Company (LNC) is a seventh-generation family-owned enterprise that invests in real estate and operating companies. Emerging from the values of the company and its family owners, we strive to create shared value with our unitholders, employees, partners, and communities. Among its many holdings, LNC wholly owns Laird Norton Wealth Management, a wealth management company, Laird Norton Properties, a real estate investment firm, and has a majority investment in Heartland, LLC, a real estate consulting firm.

