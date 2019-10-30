McGuire Retires from Isabella Bank Corporation Board

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jae A Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA), announced today that Mr. W. Michael McGuire has retired from the Board of Directors after 12 years of loyal service.

Mr. McGuire has served as a dedicated board member and ambassador of Isabella Bank since 2007, and member of the corporate board since 2010. He also served as a member of the compensation and human resource committee, the audit committee, and the corporate governance committee. Prior to serving on the Isabella Bank and corporate board of directors, Mr. McGuire served on the Farwell advisory board for Isabella Bank. He maintained his role on the Farwell advisory board throughout his 12 years of service.

"Mike has been a tremendous asset to our board and executive team. His dedication to people and process development has been instrumental. We are grateful for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Jae Evans.

Mr. McGuire, an attorney, retired in 2013 as the Director of Office of the Corporate Secretary and Assistant Secretary of The Dow Chemical Company.

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 116 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust and estate planning services. The Bank has 30 banking locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. The Corporation has been recognized on the Detroit Free Press list of "Top Workplaces" for five years.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. ( www.boenninginc.com ) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. ( www.renmarkfinancial.com ).

