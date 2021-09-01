McHire, Powered by Paradox, Adds AI-Powered Assessment Integration to Improve Employee Retention

McHire, Powered by Paradox, Adds AI-Powered Assessment Integration (Sprockets) to Improve Employee Retention. Tweet this

AJ Richichi, CEO of Sprockets, explained how the integration solves the challenges that franchisees currently face: "The QSR industry struggles with nearly 150% annual turnover, and COVID-19 has created new challenges that require equally different solutions. Sprockets helps managers navigate the changing labor dynamics and make sound hiring decisions. Our solution results in drastically reduced turnover, less time spent in the hiring process, and a better customer experience."

Sprockets' software integrates directly with McHire to further streamline the hiring process, allowing GMs to focus more on daily operations. Richichi stated, "While McHire will remain as a tremendous way to source candidates, schedule interviews, extend offers, and more, the addition of Sprockets will help franchisees prescreen and hire the right people." Many McDonald's franchise operators have already improved retention with Sprockets, and now it's even easier for others to achieve the same results without having to log in to two different tools.

This McHire integration is a big step for Sprockets as they improve the hiring experience for applicants and employers alike. Richichi states, "Aligning ourselves with influential technologies like McHire is validation that we're making progress in creating a more efficient and equitable hiring process in the hourly workforce. As we continue to scale, we are constantly looking for innovative partners with a shared mission to create positive change in the hourly workforce."

About Paradox:

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions. In 2021, Paradox also acquired Traitify to include simple, visual personality assessments as part of its product offering.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was also recently named the 225th fastest growing company in the country in the Inc 5000. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Sprockets:





Sprockets helps franchisees improve employee retention by finding the common thread between top-performing employees and incoming applicants. Their AI-powered platform reveals what makes your best workers successful and identifies which potential hires possess the same attributes, empowering you to consistently hire the ideal applicants. Franchisees see a 43% improvement in employee retention, on average, with Sprockets!

Visit www.sprockets.ai to learn more about their hiring solution that's trusted by numerous franchise owners and operators.

