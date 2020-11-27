MCI Diagnostic Opens Dallas Headquarters

MCI Diagnostic Center is an SBA HUBZone certified and accredited by CLIA, CAP, COLA and FDA. "We are providing a wonderful service in this time of need for our country. I thank each of you for coming and supporting the grand opening of MCI and we look forward to a long and healthy relationship on the other side of COVID-19," said Colleen Payne-Nabors MCI COO.

MCI staff attending the ribbon cutting ceremony were Donnie Nabors, MCI CEO, Isam Berry, Drs. Chirita and Vanay Kohli, Pathologists for MCI, Kathleen Henderson, Government Contractor Administrator, Kristy James, Senior Operations Manager, and Dr. N. Denise Mitchem, MCI VP of Marketing.

MCI's mission is to empower veterans, patients, physicians, and all of their partners with information to make clinical decisions for the best care and well-being. MCI is committed to supporting the nation by providing accurate Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. MCI has the capacity to process thousands of tests per day which will save lives and get our nation back to their daily normal routines. The center offers COVID-19 Testing – PCR COV-19, Rapid COVID 19 Antibody and COVID-19 Antigen. Laboratory Capabilities -Full Service include Bacteriology, Mycobacteriology, Mycology, Parasitology, Virology, Immunology, Chemistry, Endocrinology, Toxicology/Drug Testing, Hematology, ABO & RH Group, Molecular, Antibody Non-Transfusion, Histopathology, Cytology, and Antibody Identification. The community can register at www.mcicovid.com to secure a test. Walk-ups are welcomed.

"It is an honor to welcome MCI to the City of Dallas, to Council District 10, and to this neighborhood. We are so thankful MCI chose to come here. The need is overwhelming, and it makes me feel good to know that we have this facility right here in our community, right down the street from one of our best communities in the city, Hamilton Park. At a time where there have not been many reasons to celebrate, this is a good thing for our community and our city. Thank you for being here and we welcome you with open arms," said McGough.

MCI Diagnostics Website: www.mcidiagnostics.com

CONTACT: Diane Larche', [email protected], 404-273-3227

SOURCE MCI Diagnostic Center

Related Links

http://www.mcidiagnostics.com

