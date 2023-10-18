McIlveen Family Law Firm Announces Promotion of Alexander Comly French to Partner

McIlveen Family Law Firm is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander French to Partner Attorney. Alex has distinguished himself as a formidable advocate in the field of family law. He works in our Charlotte, NC office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McIlveen Family Law Firm is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander Comly French to Partner Attorney. Operating primarily from our Charlotte office, Alex has distinguished himself as a formidable advocate in the field of family law, representing clients in matters of divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, equitable distribution, and more.

Alexander French, Partner Attorney at McIlveen Family Law Firm
Alex, an Ohio native, brings with him a legacy of legal prowess. Growing up in the courtrooms of Ohio, as the child of two lawyers, he developed an early passion for advocacy. His ability to relate to people and his inherent desire to aid others have been the driving force behind his successful legal career.

"Alex's commitment to family law and his unparalleled dedication to our clients have made this promotion a clear and unanimous decision," commented Angela McIlveen, Managing Partner at McIlveen Family Law Firm. "His ability to resonate with clients, paired with his sharp legal acumen, ensures that our clients are represented by one of the best in the field. We're elated to see Alex step into this well-deserved role and have no doubt that he will continue to be a vital asset to our firm."

The entire McIlveen Family Law Firm family is thrilled about this new chapter and is confident in Alex's ability to excel in his new role as Partner. His dedication, compassion, and expertise will undoubtedly continue to serve our clients and the Charlotte community well.

When Alex isn't diligently working for his clients he enjoys spending time with his family. He's also an avid golfer, a passionate traveler, and a dedicated Buckeyes fan.

For more information about McIlveen Family Law Firm and its services, please contact us at 704-865-9011 or visit our website www.McIlveenFamilyLaw.com.

McIlveen Family Law Firm is a premier legal institution, providing exceptional services in the field of family law. With a reputation for integrity, compassion, and results, the firm remains committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for its clients.

