MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services launches MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance Plan

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichoice Insurance Services (MCIS) in collaboration with Seven Corners Inc. has launched MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance, an international travel insurance plan with customizable medical benefits, optional emergency services and benefit enhancements for people traveling outside their home country. Local health insurance may not follow travelers when they are abroad, and the MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance plan addresses this gap in coverage.

The new plan is best suited for U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens who are traveling outside their home country. Travelers can buy coverage for themselves and their dependents. More details here.

Ram Verma, CEO and President of MCIS said, "MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance Plan is a unique solution for international travelers who are looking for an easy way to buy travel insurance that meets their unique needs." MCIS and Seven Corners Inc., crafted the plan based on many years of experience servicing the international insurance market.

"Seven Corners is excited to partner with MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services to deliver a travel insurance plan that is truly customizable," said Justin Tysdal, CEO of Seven Corners. "With a large assortment of benefit options, MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance allows travelers to tailor the benefits and pricing they want and need."

About MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services, LLC

MCIS is one of the largest Visitor Insurance agencies in the United States providing insurance to domestic and international travelers. Using our website, travelers can compare plans and make a suitable choice: fixed/comprehensive coverage plans, as well as plans with acute onset of pre-existing conditions for different age groups. The insurance companies that MCIS represents offer reliable insurance products, excellent customer service, as well as have an outstanding reputation for fast, fair claims service. More details www.VisitorPLANS.com

About Seven Corners, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Seven Corners, Inc. is an innovative and service-focused travel insurance and specialty benefit management company that serves a global market. Based in Carmel, Ind., the company offers a variety of customized travel insurance solutions to domestic and international travelers. Seven Corners also provides third party administrative services to insurance companies and administers benefits for U.S. government programs. For more information on its products, visit www.SevenCorners.com.

To learn more, please visit www.VisitorPLANS.com and www.MultiChoiceInsurance.com

Contact: +1 510-353-1180

