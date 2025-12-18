McKay Brothers and Go West Combine Forces to Reduce Network Latency Between Chicago and Tokyo

Faster private bandwidth and market data services coming soon

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, the leading global service provider of transport for firms trading in financial markets, is teaming up with Go West, a consortium of leading global trading firms collaborating to create efficient access to global financial markets, to develop and operate a network between Chicago and Tokyo. McKay will offer service beginning in late January 2026 and immediately deliver a first latency improvement. McKay's sister company, Quincy Data, will distribute exchange market data transported over this route to multiple Asia destinations. All services offered by McKay and Quincy will be managed under their longstanding level playing field policy, where any client will experience the same low latency as Go West member firms. McKay and Quincy stand ready to assist trading firms seeking to use these services.

"We are very pleased to team up with Go West on this critical link between major financial centers," said McKay Brothers co-founder Stephane Tyc. "We look forward to serving all firms that need the best transport and market data between Chicago and Tokyo."

McKay Brothers sells private transport between major financial markets globally, and also connects them to key AliCloud and AWS availability zones. Quincy Data distributes realtime market data from key financial exchanges at 22 points of presence globally including in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the leading provider of data transport services for financial markets. The company operates the world's most advanced short- and long-haul networks, delivering transport with a focus on speed, reliability, and resiliency. McKay is relied upon by the most sophisticated market participants. McKay services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients. Contacts: email for Wechat contact information at [email protected]

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data is the global leader in distributing ultra-low latency market data. The company serves the most sophisticated and successful trading firms active in the global financial markets. Quincy Data has points of presence at major financial centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Quincy services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients. Contacts: email for Wechat contact information at [email protected]

About Go West

The Go West network was created by a consortium of trading firms to generate efficient access to global financial markets by offering the lowest latency route between Chicago and Tokyo.

Disclaimer

McKay Brothers and Go West remain independent companies. This collaboration does not create a partnership, joint venture, or shared enterprise.

SOURCE McKay Brothers