McKay Brothers to connect DGCX with its ultra-low latency network

GENEVA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers International (MBI), a leading provider of microwave-based private bandwidth and market data services, announced today that it has connected the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to its European and US ultra-low latency network.

McKay's new routes will further lower the latency between DGCX and major European and US trading hubs, thus improving the ability of McKay Brothers' clients to not only access the DGCX, but also to trade in the most effective manner.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: "We are delighted to welcome McKay Brothers to the DGCX. The addition of DGCX to their network and of McKay Brothers to ours, will enhance both of our offerings to existing members, market participants and new entrants too."

MBI Managing Director Francois Tyc declared: "In a high-growth market like the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, it is vital for members, participants and especially market-makers to access optimal low latency market data from European and American markets. The McKay services offered at DGCX promote a level playing field for all market participants."

About DGCX: Established in 2005, DGCX is the region's leading derivatives exchange and the only one allowing global participants to trade, clear and settle transactions within the Gulf region. The Exchange has played a pioneering role in developing the regional market for derivatives and financial infrastructure. DGCX is an electronic commodity and currency derivatives exchange with over 175 members from across the globe, offering futures and options contracts covering the precious metals, energy, equities and currency sectors. DGCX is a subsidiary of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), a Dubai Government Authority for trade, enterprise and commodities. For more information: www.dgcx.ae

DGCX also owns and operates the region's largest and only multi-asset Clearing House – Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). DCCC is federally regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) and is recognized as a Third-Country CCP by European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) with over 60 clearers from across the globe. For more information: www.dccc.co.ae

About McKay Brothers International, SA: McKay Brothers International is recognized as a leading provider of microwave-based private bandwidth and market data services. Since launching its first network in 2012, McKay Brothers has provided equal access to its lowest latency services. The Quincy Extreme Data service is a normalized feed of select market data sourced from major financial exchanges globally and delivered at extremely low latency to twenty points of presence in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and US. McKay Brothers has main offices in Geneva, Paris and Oakland, CA. For further information: contact@mckay-brothers.com

SOURCE McKay Brothers International

