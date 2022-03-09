McKayResearch Releases Report on the Biggest Trends in Digital Assets for 2022 and Beyond

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued buzz around digital assets throughout 2021 left little doubt over the onward march of distributed technologies. However, while bitcoin moves ever closer to gaining acceptability within mainstream traditional finance, a multitude of other emerging trends have supplanted it with respect to the wider adoption of blockchain technology, according to new research released today by McKayResearch.

The report examines seven of the biggest trends in digital assets & blockchain James McKay is a strategic research consultant

The McKayResearch report "Digital Assets & Blockchain: The Top Trends to watch in 2022 and Beyond", identifies and critically reviews seven of the biggest trends in the digital and blockchain space, and charts how they will continue to shape the evolution of the space in 2022 and beyond. The seven trends include:

Macro Decoupling

Institutional Investment

Expansion of NFTs

The Metaverse

Blockchain Sustainability Initiatives

Blockchain in Industry 4.0

DAOs

The trends outlined in this report are a selection of the most critical developments shaping the current rapid maturation of the digital assets space. When added to the coming resurgence of DeFi, the inexorable rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the increasing use of blockchain-based systems by governments, and other trends, a clear picture emerges of a paradigm shift in the making, where distributed systems will merge with legacy systems, or replace them outright.

According to the report, regulatory clarity has become a key factor for attracting more investment to cryptocurrency markets and sector-specific regulation will be required to develop appropriate governance, organisational, and participatory models for the successful deployment of blockchain solutions that meet the particular functional requirements across industrial, gaming, and other spheres. In turn, this will help to overcome the challenges around security, scalability and sustainability that are so critical for the further maturation of cryptoassets and industrial blockchain applications.

Principal and founder of McKayResearch, James McKay, states "Even while some doubt remains on the precise degree blockchain-based technologies will ultimately come to bear on the world of investment, business, and our daily lives, the overall trend of increasing adoption of these open digital, decentralised technologies and assets is on the rise globally."

About McKayResearch

McKayResearch is a London-based, independent market intelligence consultancy specialising in technology and investment trend analysis and custom research. Informed by our multi-sector expertise, our mission is to deliver broader data, deeper perspectives, and richer insights on which to base decision-making.

Contact:

James McKay

Principal Consultant

McKayResearch

+44(0)78 5421 4830

[email protected]

www.mckayresearch.com

SOURCE McKayResearch