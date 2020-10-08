McKean Awarded $65M in Warfare Center Contracts

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWC PD) has awarded the company two five-year contracts totaling more than $65M. Each contract is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract.

NSWC PD Division 44 awarded McKean a five year contract to provide engineering and installation support for propulsion and power systems. Specific tasking includes logistics, technical, program management and engineering services for in-service ship systems and equipment, refurbishment and testing of electrical and electrical control equipment. Ship modernization and direct fleet support for afloat units at the waterfront is also included, as is program management for ship alterations, design, testing and quality assurance management. This is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract with a value of $31 million.

NSWC PD Code 251 awarded McKean a five year contract covering engineering and technical services to support the shipboard Electronic Chart Display and Information System and the Situational Awareness Bridge Display System. Specific tasking spans engineering, test and evaluation, logistics and installation and shipboard support. This is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract with a value of $34 million.

"While McKean has supported both of these programs for several years, the awards reflect the opportunity for McKean to expand support for modernization and new program acquisition efforts," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "NSWC PD is the customer on which McKean was founded, and the organization remains one of our most important clients. McKean's Employee Owners recognize the mission criticality of the systems that these awards support and look forward to making an impact for the Navy."

Work on these contracts will be executed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and various Navy facilities in the continental United States and abroad. McKean plans to expand its staff with Logisticians, Engineers, Programmers, and Engineering Technicians for these efforts. Information on open positions can be found at https://jobs.silkroad.com/McKeanDefense/McKeanCareers/.

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

SOURCE McKean Defense Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mckean-defense.com

