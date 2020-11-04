McKean Awarded $69.8M NAVWAR Prime Contract

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC PAC) Code 55100 has awarded the company a single award contract totaling $69.8M. The contract has a five year period of performance and a duration that lasts until October 2025. The contract objective is to provide engineering support for Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES).

The contract includes engineering, technical and programmatic services for networking, communication, and computer systems, and associated certification and information assurance for developments, current operations and planned upgrades to support Program Management Warfare (PMW) 160 Tactical Networks. The networking, communication and computer systems are specialized tactical systems fielded through various CANES Programs of Record (POR) baselines or variants in Ashore, Afloat, Subsurface, Airborne, Mobile, and Joint domains. Specific tasking includes architecture design, systems and software engineering, application development, science and technology support, network development, engineering documentation, logistics, cyber security, test and evaluation, and installation support.

"McKean's Cabrillo Technologies business unit was founded to support Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and NIWC programs with expertise in afloat networking systems and applications," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "While we have had contract wins previously that substantiated our engineering staff's skills in supporting PMW 160, this single award win is significant because it extends the scope and period of performance to continue our efforts. We are pleased that NIWC PAC Code 55100 recognizes our technical expertise and look forward to collaborating on design updates to the CANES baseline variants."

Work on these contracts will be executed in San Diego, California; Norfolk, Virginia; Hawaii; Washington, D.C.; Charleston, South Carolina; and select outside continental U.S. locations.

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

