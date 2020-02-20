McKean Captures NAVWAR $249M Contract

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that it was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract to provide the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWCPAC) integration, engineering and support for C4ISR and shore platforms. The contract has an eight year period of performance, with a base value of $56.3M, and a total ceiling of $249M. The work will be executed by McKean's Cabrillo Technologies business unit located in San Diego.

The contract tasking covers project management, administration, drafting, technical integration, testing, maintenance, engineering, logistics, facilities and security for software and hardware of new and existing command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and networks.

Specific task orders will include management, simulation and war game support, Research, Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) engineering studies, C4ISR and systems design, operations and maintenance support, and software development for a variety of systems.

"This win expands our installation, network and security engineering support portfolio to the Pacific Rim region" said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "With our teammates, we demonstrated a low risk and technically complete solution for these critical physical and cyber security requirements. We look forward to working with our Native Hawaiian industry partners during the contract execution, and our local teammates who enhance the McKean Defense corporate experience."

Work on these contracts will be executed in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region and Navy Region Southwest, as well as outside continental United States locations. McKean plans to expand its staff with System Technicians, Information Assurance Engineers, Analysts, Drafters, Logisticians, and Electrical, Mechanical, Software, Hardware and Systems Engineers. Information on open positions can be found at https://jobs.mckean-defense.com/

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

