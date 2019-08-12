McKean Captures Three New Navy Contracts

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that it was awarded three contracts in the last few weeks. One win will support the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC) and two awards were received from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWC PD). The contracts are valued at over $62M, and all are cost plus awards.

The NIWC PAC contract tasking covers sustainment and technical support for special projects and electronic systems for experimental, demonstration and developmental technology. The period of performance with options is through July 2026. Specific task orders will include management, hardware engineering, software engineering, configuration management and logistics for NAVWAR, Naval Sea System Command, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, the Department of Homeland Security, and other government activities.

Two contract awards were received from NSWC PD. One supports the DDG Flight IIA and Flight III Machinery Control Systems program. Tasking spans computer program development, cyber security engineering, testing, equipment harvesting/obsolescence, systems engineering analysis on interface control systems, and troubleshooting control systems hardware issues. Tasking for the second NSWC PD contract includes system design and integration, test and evaluation, logistics, system installation and cyber support services for Ships Navigation and Integration Bridge Systems.

"These wins reflect a recompete and two new contracts," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "McKean support is growing across the Navy, and also within our established customer base. Our employee owners are demonstrating value every day to our clients."

Work on these contracts will be executed in San Diego, CA, Philadelphia, PA, seaports across the United States and internationally in Japan and Spain. McKean plans to expand its staff with Software Developers and Engineers, Systems Engineers, Computer Programmers, Application Integration Engineers, Cyber Engineers, and Navigation System Trainers/Engineers related to these efforts. Information on open positions can be found at https://jobs.mckean-defense.com/

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

SOURCE McKean Defense Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mckean-defense.com

