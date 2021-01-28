McKean Defense and Mikros Systems Corporation Announce Receipt of Mikros Stockholder Approval for Pending Merger Transaction

PHILADELPHIA and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, Inc. ("McKean"), a leading Employee-Owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS) ("Mikros"), an advanced technology company specializing in electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications, announced today that Mikros has obtained the requisite stockholder approval in connection with its pending merger transaction. McKean and Mikros expect the merger transaction to close effective on or about January 30, 2021.

About McKean

McKean Defense is an 100% Employee Owned company with cutting edge engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers who identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations. More information is available at www.mckean-defense.com .

About Mikros

Mikros Systems Corporation is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and production of electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications. Mikros' capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, and communications engineering. For more information on Mikros, please visit www.mikrossystems.com.

McKean and Mikros Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will be" and similar expressions. Although McKean's and Mikros' management each believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of McKean and Mikros, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, risks related to McKean's and Mikros' ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline or at all, including risks related to the possibility that other conditions to the completion of the acquisition may not be satisfied, other risks associated with executing business combination transactions, disruption from the proposed acquisition making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or to maintain relationships with customers, employees, manufacturers, or suppliers, as well as other risks related to McKean's and Mikros' respective businesses. While the list of factors presented here is representative, no list should be considered a statement of all potential risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could have a material adverse effect on the companies' respective financial condition or results of operations. The foregoing factors should be read in conjunction with the risks and cautionary statements discussed or identified in the public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") made by Mikros, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Mikros' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by applicable law, McKean and Mikros do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

SOURCE Mikros Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mikrossystems.com

