McKean Defense Completes Acquisition of Mikros Systems Corporation

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, Inc. ("McKean"), a leading Employee-Owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mikros Systems Corporation ("Mikros").

Mikros is McKean's first acquisition, targeted to enhance the company's offerings in combat systems monitoring and diagnostic analytics. Mikros will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of McKean that will continue to be led by Mr. Chuck Bristow.

"With the addition of Mikros, McKean has augmented our technology solutions," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean. "Integration of their SYM-3 and Prognostics Framework applications that provide shipboard monitoring on Littoral Combat System (LCS) Ships is just one example of the business growth we expect as a result of this acquisition."

"Mikros is excited about the access to broader capabilities that will enhance our ability to service current customers and the opportunity to work with McKean to introduce our products and offerings to new clients," said Chuck Bristow, President of Mikros Systems.

Mikros' capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, communications engineering and production services. The Mikros acquisition also expands McKean's physical footprint by adding facilities in Princeton, NJ; Fort Washington, PA; Largo, FL and Port Hueneme, CA.

About McKean

McKean Defense is an 100% Employee Owned company with cutting edge engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers who identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations. More information is available at www.mckean-defense.com.

