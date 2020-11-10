McKean Defense Expands Account Management with Ted Zobel Hire

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that it is expanding its business development team with the hire of Mr. Theodore (Ted) Zobel as Vice President and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Account Manager.

Mr. Zobel had a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy, most recently as the Program Manager for the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module program out of NAVSEA PMS 420. In this assignment, he led the Surface Warfare Mission Package through development and completed testing months ahead of schedule. Prior assignments include the Program Manager for Surface Ship Modernization and Lifecycle (PMS 407) and for Surface Combatant Modernization and Lifecycle (PMS 400F) programs. Following his 31 year career, Mr. Zobel retired in 2019 from the U.S. Navy as a Captain. He then held director-level business development roles in private industry.

"Ted's NAVSEA assignments will provide us additional insight into the arising mission needs of NAVSEA," said Michael Denny, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of McKean Defense. "We also value Ted's ability to nurture partnerships in this market and intend to capitalize on his knowledge of alternative and non-traditional contract types as we grow our Navy portfolio."

Mr. Zobel has a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs and a bachelor's in engineering. He is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate.

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

SOURCE McKean Defense Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mckean-defense.com

