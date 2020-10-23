McKeel Hagerty named 'Classic Car Ambassador of the Year' at UK's 2020 Historic Motoring Awards

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty was named Classic Car Ambassador of the Year at the 2020 Historic Motoring Awards this week in recognition of his dedication to the classic car industry and global car community.

The Historic Motoring Awards, presented by Octane magazine, heralded Hagerty for his lifelong passion for classic cars, his dedication to car culture and the growth of the Hagerty business under his leadership. He was also praised for creating the Historic Vehicle Association, which promotes the cultural and historical significance of the automobile.

James Elliot, Historic Motoring Awards judge and Editor of Octane magazine, said, "Hagerty has always been an instantly recognisable brand in our industry, but it's rare for the CEO of a large corporation to be so prominent in the sector they service. McKeel is not only a passionate classic car enthusiast and owner, he is also dedicated to the success and longevity of the classic car industry, which is to be applauded."

Under McKeel Hagerty's direction, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company has grown from a small local insurance agency into a global automotive lifestyle brand with operations in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. "I am completely humbled by this award," he said. "But in truth, everyone in my organization is an ambassador for cars. Cars are the vehicles to some of the best things in life, and we are so grateful for the role we get to play in preserving and expanding car culture for future generations."

In addition to his role as CEO of Hagerty, McKeel is the former international board chair and current ambassador for YPO, the global CEO leadership community, a partner in the venture capital firm Grand Ventures and an in-demand speaker. He has served as a judge of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance for over 21 years and is a board member of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand. Our mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

Media Contact

Bobby Hammelman, [email protected] , 713-582-7576

Andrew Heller, [email protected] , 231-929-6431

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

http://www.hagerty.com

