McKeon Products, Inc. announces new VP of Marketing

"McKeon Products has a deep family-owned heritage of providing quality solutions for consumer health needs," Springhetti said in a statement released today. "Their industry leadership in hearing protection has provided a platform to grow into other health care solutions, and their product pipeline is impressively rich."

Springhetti has experience in a diverse range of industries, including Health & Beauty, Wellness, Air Care, Household Cleaning, Education, and Greeting Cards. She has held roles in Product Innovation/Management, Brand Management, Retail Marketing, Retail Buying, and Sales. Her accomplishments include numerous brand launches, creative product development, and collaborative team development.

McKeon Products, Inc. has supplied consumers with a full range of consumer hearing protection products for over 55 years with the Mack's® brand, which is the #1 selling and #1 doctor recommended brand in the United States. McKeon is an ISO 9001:2008 quality certified manufacturer and a registered FDA medical device facility.

