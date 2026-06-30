McKim & Creed acquires Davis • Martin • Powell (DMP) to expand Mid-Atlantic presence

Acquisition aims to strengthen engineering and surveying resources in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jun 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, a leading engineering, planning and geospatial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Davis • Martin • Powell (DMP), a 46-person engineering and surveying firm with offices in High Point and Winston-Salem, N.C. The acquisition strengthens McKim & Creed's presence in North Carolina's Triad region while expanding service offerings and resources available to DMP's longstanding clients.

Founded in 1965, DMP has built a strong reputation as one of North Carolina's most respected engineering and surveying firms. Throughout its history, the firm has remained committed to the core values established by its founders while consistently delivering value and exceptional service to clients across the region.

McKim & Creed acquires DMP, expanding its presence and engineering capabilities in North Carolina's Triad. Post this

"This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both firms," said Street Lee, CEO of McKim & Creed. "DMP has a long-standing reputation for technical excellence, trusted client relationships and a people-first culture that aligns closely with our own values. Together, we will continue delivering high-quality solutions while expanding our ability to serve clients throughout the Triad and across the Mid-Atlantic."

DMP's team will join more than 1,100 employee-owners, further strengthening McKim & Creed's growing presence across the Mid-Atlantic while enhancing the company's capabilities in engineering, surveying and related professional services.

"Joining McKim & Creed allows us to build on the strong foundation we've established over the past six decades," said Mike Slusher, President of DMP. "We are proud of the relationships we've built with our clients and communities, and of the dedicated employees who have helped shape DMP's legacy. We are excited to continue that legacy with a firm that shares our commitment to quality, integrity and client service."

The acquisition reflects McKim & Creed's continued strategic growth across the Southeast and its commitment to investing in talented teams and strong client partnerships.

To learn more about McKim & Creed, visit our website at www.mckimcreed.com.

About McKim & Creed:

McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned firm operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Delaware, Ohio and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, instrumentation, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile lidar/scanning; unmanned aerial systems (UAS); subsurface utility engineering (SUE); and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets.

About DMP:

DMP strengthens communities through reliable, innovative civil engineering and geomatic solutions. Built on a reputation for integrity, technical excellence, and responsive service, DMP has remained committed to the core values established by its founders for more than six decades. With offices in High Point and Winston-Salem, we combine local insight with proven expertise to deliver high-quality solutions that create lasting value and consistently exceed client expectations.

SOURCE McKim & Creed