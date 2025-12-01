McKim & Creed Acquires Signature Automation, Advancing Growth and Technical Expertise in Texas

Acquisition expands McKim & Creed's electrical and instrumentation services and builds on its leadership in innovative water and wastewater solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, a leading engineering, planning, and geospatial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Texas-based engineering consulting firm Signature Automation, LLC. The strategic acquisition strengthens McKim & Creed's presence in Texas while expanding the range of services available to Signature Automation's clients. Together, the companies will deliver enhanced value to clients through combined expertise and expanded offerings.

Originally known for its expertise in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Signature Automation has grown to provide a broad range of services for clients in the municipal, water/wastewater and correctional sectors.

"McKim & Creed has long maintained a strong presence in Texas, but this marks an exciting expansion of our services in the state," said Street Lee, Chief Executive Officer of McKim & Creed. "By combining our established electrical and instrumentation expertise from the Southeast U.S. with Signature Automation's outstanding reputation in Texas and surrounding states, we're enhancing our ability to support larger and more complex projects across the region. This expansion strengthens our position as one of the largest E&I firms in the Southeast and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for our Texas clients."

As an employee-owned firm, McKim & Creed places a strong emphasis on culture, collaboration, and innovation. That shared focus on people and technical excellence made Signature Automation a natural fit. Together, the firms combine complementary strengths to deliver smarter, more integrated solutions and expand opportunities for clients and employees across Texas and beyond.

Rick Hidalgo, PE, Signature Automation's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "This partnership not only enhances our technical capabilities but also creates new opportunities for our clients, our employees, and our communities. Together, we will continue to build on a foundation of quality and trust, ensuring that every project reflects our dedication to excellence."

"For us, this decision was about securing a strong future for our employees," said Kevin Patel, PE, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Signature Automation. "Our culture has always been built on collaboration, accountability, and pride in what we deliver. With this addition, we'll have more ways for our employees to explore new roles, take on new challenges, and make a lasting impact. Together, we'll continue to foster an environment where every individual can contribute, innovate, and succeed.",

Both companies will collaborate closely in the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for clients, employees, and business partners.

About McKim & Creed:

McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned engineering and surveying firm serving clients across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Gulf Coast regions. With offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, McKim & Creed is nationally recognized for its leadership in water and wastewater solutions. The firm provides comprehensive electrical and instrumentation and controls services as well as water and wastewater treatment and conveyance design; civil and environmental engineering; MEP and fire protection; industrial design-build; and advanced surveying technologies such as hydrographic surveying, lidar, UAS, and subsurface utility engineering. For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

About Signature Automation:

Signature Automation is a Texas-based engineering consulting firm with offices in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The company provides innovative, cost-effective solutions in electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, control system programming, and IT infrastructure design for clients in the municipal, water/wastewater, correctional, and manufacturing industries. Registered in Texas and Oklahoma, Signature Automation has developed a reputation for delivering reliable, efficient, and value-driven results with a high degree of quality.

SOURCE McKim & Creed