McKim & Creed Announces Promotion of Nick Miguez to National Survey Director

Four additional leadership appointments strengthen survey operations and support continued growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Miguez to National Survey Director, a key leadership role in which he will oversee all firmwide survey operations. This promotion reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated, multi-region survey delivery models supporting large-scale infrastructure and development, alongside the firm's continued investment in advancing its geomatics capabilities.

Based in Charleston, S.C., Nick Miguez will lead McKim & Creed's firmwide survey operations.

In his new role, Miguez will lead the strategic direction, operational excellence, and innovation of McKim & Creed's surveying services nationwide . His promotion is part of a broader organizational enhancement designed to elevate regional leadership and align resources for continued growth.

Miguez brings extensive experience in professional land surveying and project management. His expertise spans construction layout, boundary surveys, wetland delineation, topographic mapping, GPS, and route surveys, as well as supporting critical emergency response efforts. Miguez's forward-thinking approach and technical leadership position him to successfully guide McKim & Creed's surveying operations into the future.

Throughout his career, Miguez has directed survey operations for a diverse client base, including port authorities, energy companies, departments of transportation, municipalities, land developers, contractors, and engineering firms.

"Nick has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely surveying services," said David Jones, McKim & Creed's Senior Vice President of Geomatics. "He upholds the highest standards of compliance and documentation, and his technical expertise makes him the ideal choice to lead our surveying operations as we continue to grow and innovate."

As part of these organizational improvements, the firm also announces the following appointments:

Chad Burchette has been promoted to Regional Director of Survey, Mid-Atlantic

Matt Roberts has been promoted to Regional Director of Survey, North Carolina

Tyler Ware has been promoted to Regional Director of Survey, South Carolina

Ryan Lockhart has been promoted to Regional Manager of Survey, Wilmington (NC)

Miguez's promotion, along with the advancement of regional survey leaders, underscores McKim & Creed's commitment to building a strong, collaborative leadership team focused on innovation, quality, and client success. This enhanced structure improves coordination across regions, enabling consistent service as projects grow in scale and geographic reach.

McKim & Creed provides surveying services to a diverse client base including transportation agencies, utilities, municipalities, and private developers across the United States. For more information about McKim & Creed's surveying services, visit www.mckimcreed.com .

McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned civil engineering firm operating in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Florida, Georgia Louisiana, and Texas. McKim & Creed specializes in services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets, including survey and mapping; airborne and mobile lidar/scanning; unmanned aerial systems (UAS); subsurface utility engineering (SUE); and hydrographic and conventional surveying; water and wastewater, MEP, fire protection and structural engineering; and industrial design-build.

SOURCE McKim & Creed