McKinley Architecture and Engineering Expands Ohio Presence with New Office

MARIETTA, Ohio, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Architecture and Engineering is thrilled to announce the opening of our new full‑service design office in Marietta, Ohio—marking a major step forward in our long‑term commitment to the region, including more than 40 years designing projects throughout Ohio. As a multi‑discipline, full‑service firm with 137 years' experience, this becomes McKinley's seventh office across WV, PA, and now Ohio—enhancing our reach throughout the Midwest, Mid‑Atlantic and Ohio Valley regions.

Franciscan University of Steubenville's Christ the Teacher Academic Building

Our firm provides architectural design, engineering, interior design, delivering innovative, people‑focused solutions across a wide range of sectors. Architecture specialties include master planning and design for healthcare facilities, PreK‑12 and technical schools, higher education, sports, and recreation complexes, performing arts venues, commercial buildings, government facilities, liturgical, and historic preservation. Engineering disciplines span civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. The design process is supported by integrated project management and construction contract administration expertise.

The office will be led by Civil Engineer Tyler Eppley, an Ohio University graduate and Ohio resident. Tyler will drive our expanding portfolio of design projects while ensuring responsive, community‑centered support for clients throughout Ohio. "Tyler brings tremendous energy and vision to our Ohio growth strategy," said Sean Doyle, Chief Operating Officer for McKinley, "This new office strengthens our ability to partner with clients across the state and deliver the award‑winning design expertise McKinley is known for."

The design of Franciscan University of Steubenville's Christ the Teacher Academic Building won the AIA Pittsburgh Honor Award in the $20 to $50 million category and honorable mention for Masonry Design as well as the Master Builders Association Building Excellence Award in new Construction between $20-$50 million and was a finalist in Excellence in Craftsmanship Exterior. McKinley Architecture and Engineering continues to earn national recognition for excellence. For the fourth consecutive year, we were honored with the 2025 Circle of Excellence by PSMJ Resources—achieving Platinum status, the highest possible distinction. For the third straight year, we ranked as a Top 10 A/E/C Employer of Choice, celebrating industry‑leading workplace culture, retention, and productivity. We have also been named to Building Design & Construction's Giants 400 list for three consecutive years and recognized by Inc. Magazine for six years running as one of America's fastest‑growing private companies.

With the launch of our new office, we look forward to building strong partnerships and shaping transformative spaces throughout Ohio.

Contact:

John D. Culler

304-639-2687

[email protected]

SOURCE McKinley Architecture and Engineering