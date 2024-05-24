McKinley Architecture and Engineering Firm Announces Key Leadership Promotions, Highlighting Growth and Expansion

WHEELING, W.Va., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After growing market share across all business locations, McKinley Architecture and Engineering, an industry-leading provider of architectural, engineering, design, and construction administration services, today announced its latest strategic focus: expanding its regional footprint and elevating the client experience by appointing dynamic, new executive leaders. This firm, now in its fifth decade of service, has successfully completed more than 2,500 buildings worth an impressive $2 billion in total construction value and received national recognition as a premier leader in the industry. "Our significant investments and progress across all pillars of our strategy – an expanded development team, as well as enhanced services and improved efficiency – have combined to achieve improved client relations and align with the firm's legacy of delivering successful projects through experience and innovation," stated Ernie Dellatorre, Director of Business Development.

"We've experienced tremendous growth and momentum and are continuing to make significant investments in people and operations while exercising quality client management," stated David H. McKinley, Chairman of McKinley Architecture and Engineering. Being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in America, McKinley Architecture and Engineering has reaffirmed its commitment to clients throughout the multi-state region and elevated Sean Doyle to its first Chief Operating Officer. This role positions Doyle as a catalyst for making the best possible decisions about staffing, resource allocation, technology application, and financial management, accelerating the firm's abilities to foster a collaborative workplace culture and maintain lasting client relations.

"McKinley Architecture and Engineering has continued to identify exceptional people in the hiring process, most notably, through referrals and word of mouth," said Doyle. "When you attract high-performing people that care about what they do and you recognize them for it, you have a sustainable model.

For his work with executing projects from start to completion, McKinley Architecture and Engineering is also pleased to announce the promotion of John Jefferis to Director of Project Management. "John was at the forefront of integrating new technology into our processes which has made an extraordinary impact on our project deliveries," said Doyle.

These strategic leadership promotions come after McKinley Architecture and Engineering's new office in Martinsburg, WV, opened an entirely new region for them to serve, including such markets as the eastern panhandle of WV, Hagerstown, MD, and Winchester, VA. This area, combined with their locations in Wheeling and Charleston, WV and Pittsburgh, PA, has included projects in the following categories: education, sports/entertainment, commercial/retail, warehouse, industrial, governmental, institutional buildings, and historic preservation.

"After several years of significant growth of our Pittsburgh office, we've outgrown our space and in Summer 2024 will be moving into new offices to accommodate considerable progress of that team and our commitment to expanding and serving the Pennsylvania market," added McKinley. This growth and expansion come on the heels of receiving national recognition from PSMJ Resources, earning McKinley Architecture and Engineering the 2023 Circle of Excellence Award and 2023 A/E/C Employer of Choice Award.

