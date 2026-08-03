McKinley Irvin Partners David Starks and Jennifer Payseno Named to 2026 Super Lawyers Top Lists

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Irvin announced today that partners David Starks and Jennifer Payseno have been named to multiple 2026 Super Lawyers Top Lists, which recognize the highest-rated attorneys in Washington State.

David Starks has been named to the inaugural Top 5: Family Law Washington Super Lawyers list, identifying him as one of the five highest-rated family law attorneys in Washington State based on peer feedback and Super Lawyers' independent research. Starks has also been named to the Top 100: 2026 Washington Super Lawyers list, an honor he has received in 14 of the past 15 years dating back to 2012.

Jennifer Payseno has been named to the Top 100: 2026 Washington Super Lawyers and to the Top 50: Women Washington Super Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year.

Super Lawyers Top Lists recognize the highest-rated attorneys across practice areas and demographics as determined by the Super Lawyers patented multiphase selection process, which includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation across 12 indicators of professional achievement.

About McKinley Irvin

McKinley Irvin is one of the largest family law firms in the United States, with a team of more than 100 legal professionals, including over 50 attorneys dedicated exclusively to family law. Since 1991, we have represented clients in divorce, child custody, child support, and other family law matters throughout the Pacific Northwest. With offices across Washington and Oregon, McKinley Irvin is recognized for our experience in complex cases, outstanding client service, and commitment to protecting what matters most.

Learn more at www.mckinleyirvin.com.

Media Contact: Heidi Sogn, [email protected]

SOURCE McKinley Irvin