McKinley Marketing Partners Publishes 2018 Marketing Hiring Trends Report

McKinley Marketing Partners collaborated with a national market research agency to conduct a comprehensive survey on hiring trends in marketing. Of the 329 marketing professionals who completed the survey, 282 were employed in various roles across a mix of company types and sizes - from solo consulting practices to publicly traded enterprises with revenues of more than $100 billion.

"Year over year, we are seeing that there are more open marketing positions than there are qualified marketers to fill them," said Michelle J. Boggs, McKinley Marketing Partners CEO. "Intel like that, which is found in the 2018 Marketing Hiring Trends Report, will educate marketers and hiring managers alike on the state of hiring in the industry."

2018 Marketing Hiring Trends Key Findings Include:

69 percent of marketing leaders anticipate growing their teams and hiring more marketers. This is up 25 percent from last year.



97 percent of marketers are open to moving on from their current position but only 24 percent are engaged in an active job search.



Demand for creative professionals is expected to grow by 23 percent, while available supply shrinks by 33 percent.

Download 2018 Marketing Hiring Trends: An In-Depth Report on Factors Shaping Demand for Marketing and Creative Talent here.

About McKinley Marketing Partners

McKinley Marketing Partners is recognized across the marketing landscape as "Masters in the Art of Recruitment," a trusted resource to fill both contract and direct hire positions with marketers whose passion and experience enable them to quickly deliver impressive results for the past 23 years.

McKinley Marketing Partners has been named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S. three times. The company has also been consistently recognized as a top staffing organization by multiple outlets including both the Washington Business Journal and the Dallas Business Journal.

For more information, please contact Hilary Sutton, (703) 836-4445, hilary@mckinleyinc.com.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mckinley-marketing-partners-publishes-2018-marketing-hiring-trends-report-300629298.html

SOURCE McKinley Marketing Partners

Related Links

http://www.mckinleymarketingpartners.com

