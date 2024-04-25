McKinney Named Ad Age A-List Agency Standout at Awards Gala

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative, media and influencer agency McKinney was honored at the 2024 Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala last evening as an A-List Standout agency. This award recognizes McKinney as one of the top advertising agencies in the country, highlighting its commitment to results-driven marketing, award-winning creativity and a thriving workplace culture.

McKinney Team Ad Age A-List Agency Photo

"I'm incredibly proud that on the heels of being named to Ad Age's 'Best Places to Work,' McKinney is now also an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout alongside the best marketing agencies in the country," said Joe Maglio, CEO of McKinney. "We have so much gratitude for our passionate and talented people and our client partners who trust us with their brands every day."

McKinney is being honored for striking a winning balance between creativity and efficacy, and work that consistently delivers measurable results for clients including Popeyes, Flagstar Bank, Little Caesars and Blue Diamond.

The agency was also recognized for its astounding 70% growth, a workforce where 35% identify as people of color and its role in revitalizing the renowned Creative Circus advertising school, which will provide people an easier point of entry into the industry.

This Ad Age recognition solidifies McKinney's standing as a top marketing agency and a leader in the advertising industry. The agency's commitment to innovation, employee well-being and delivering client success positions them for continued growth.

About McKinney

McKinney is a creative, media and influencer agency that gets attention for brands. It is one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work and a 2024 A-List Agency Standout, reinforcing the agency's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace culture where employees thrive and creativity flourishes. A Certified B Corporation, McKinney is part of the Cheil Worldwide network and has offices across the country, including Durham, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and New York. McKinney has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys, and The Webby Awards, among others. Current client partners include brands such as Popeyes, Blue Diamond Growers, Little Caesars, Pampers, Henkel, Samsung, Indivior, Sherwin-Williams, Biogen and the Ad Council. For more information, visit mckinney.com.

