McKinney Roofing Company Predicts Homeowners Might Still Have Damage From Spring Hailstorms

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing contractor Burton Hughes, from New View Roofing, warns homeowners who didn't get roof inspections after the Spring hailstorms could expect leaks this Fall.

Homeowners who've survived the Summer without a leak may think they're in the clear. Unfortunately, they might also be mistaken.

"We see it all the time. Homeowners that don't get inspections after Spring hailstorms assume everything is fine with their roof," says Burton Hughes. "Summer is fairly dry in Texas so you may not notice roof damage or leaks. Then Fall comes around and homeowners are puzzled as to why they have leaks."

Hughes recommends that once homeowners discover a leak, immediately contain it with a bucket or something similar. You want to ensure the water damage doesn't spread to other areas of your home. Move valuables away from the leak and cover remaining items with a tarp.

Contact a roofing professional immediately for a roof inspection to uncover the cause of the leak and to provide emergency repairs. Leaks never get better with time so it's important to move quickly.

