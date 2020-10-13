Mckinney Trailer Rentals Announces Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BREA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mckinney Trailer Rentals, one of the fastest growing family owned providers of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, announces their initiative to fundraise and create awareness for breast cancer in conjunction with the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation

Mckinney Trailer Rentals has dedicated this campaign to promoting awareness, education, and research. Throughout the month of October, Mckinney will prominently display a custom pink ribbon decal on trailers contracted during this period. The company will donate a percentage of revenue from each trailer rented to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. The Foundation's mission is simple: To end breast cancer. The decals are being manufactured by Print NW in Lakewood, WA, who have generously donated their time to this project.

"At Mckinney Trailer Rentals, we make it a priority to invest in the matters that are important to the communities we serve. We are proud to partner with like-minded organizations such as Dr. Susan Love for Breast Cancer Research in support of our brave neighbors battling cancer," said Mckinney President David Tavares.

For more information on how you can support the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, please visit https://www.drsusanloveresearch.org/

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research:

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States, Colorado, UT, and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 16 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, UT, California, Arizona and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis, and storage trailers.

For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.

Contact:

Lori Kincannon

VP Marketing and Business Development

Mckinney Trailer Rentals

[email protected]

253-414-1347

SOURCE Mckinney Trailer Rentals