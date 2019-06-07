Mckinney Trailer Rentals Announces Purchase of Corporate Office in Brea, CA

BREA, Calif., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a leading provider of semi-trailer rentals and leases, announces the purchase of a three-story office building to serve as its new corporate office location in Brea, CA. The 49,661 SF office building, 2601 Saturn St., is located on the corner of Saturn and Kraemer Blvd., just one block south of Imperial Hwy. Brea Park Centre is centrally located to serve Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties with convenient access to major freeways (57 and 91).

"The decision to expand our corporate office in Brea was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Rob Dobson, CEO. "We now have the opportunity to further expand staffing in our accounting, information technology, operations and service department."

Mckinney Trailer Rentals will occupy 8000 SF on the first floor of the building. The remaining space will be leased to various non-related tenants. Mckinney's former corporate location in Pico Rivera, CA will continue to operate as one of four Southern California branch locations. The other branches are in Fontana, CA, San Diego, CA and El Centro, CA.

About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States, Colorado and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 15 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.

For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.

