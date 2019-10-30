Mckinney Trailer Rentals Hosts Grand Opening of Corporate HQ in Brea, CA

BREA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mckinney Trailer Rentals, one of the fastest growing family owned providers of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, announces the Grand Opening of the new Corporate Headquarters in Brea, CA on October 31, 2019. The office building at 2601 Saturn St., is located on the corner of Saturn and Kraemer Blvd., just one block south of Imperial Hwy.

Mckinney Trailer Rentals

Mckinney Trailer Rentals will occupy the majority of the first floor of the building. The remaining space will be leased to various non-related tenants. Mckinney's former corporate location in Pico Rivera, CA will continue to operate as one of four Southern California branch locations. The other branches are in Fontana, CA, San Diego, CA and El Centro, CA.

The new office will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 pm led by the Brea Chamber of Commerce. Invited guests include Mckinney executive management, customers, vendors, members of the Brea Chamber of Commerce and Brea Mayor, Christine Marick. "We are excited to celebrate the opening of the new corporate office in Brea, CA and look forward to becoming a part of this vibrant community," said David Tavares, President.

About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 15 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.

For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.

