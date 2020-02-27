Mckinney Trailer Rentals Opens New Division - Mckinney Trailer Sales

BREA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a leading provider of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, announced today the launch of Mckinney Trailer Sales, a new division focusing on trailer sales. Winston Madrigal, Director of Trailer Sales, will lead the new division.

"Mckinney Trailer Rentals prides itself on being a solutions provider to the transportation industry. We have listened to our customers' need for used late model trailers. When renting or leasing is not an option for our customers, Mckinney will be able to source and sell equipment directly to our valued customers," said Dave Tavares, President.

Mckinney Trailer Sales is currently located at 10641 Calabash Ave in Fontana, CA, 92337. Available trailers include late model reefers, dry vans, and specialty equipment. Winston Madrigal can be reached at 909-697-5909.

"At Mckinney Trailer Rentals, our core values include honesty, integrity, and outstanding customer service. Taking care of our customers is always at the forefront of what we do at Mckinney. We are confident that our Trailer Sales division will enable us to better serve our existing customer base and bring new customers into the Mckinney family," said Winston Madrigal, Director of Trailer Sales.

About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States, Colorado and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 15 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.

For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.

