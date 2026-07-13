McKinney's 2026 Food & Beverage Trends Report Sees Consumers Reclaiming Control

The annual report examines how people are going into "Pilot Mode" to take back control of their lifestyles, habits and food choices

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service creative agency McKinney unveiled its 2026 Food & Beverage Trends Report examining the mood of consumers and how cultural trends shape preferences of both what's on our plates and in our cups. This year's report identifies a cultural macro trend called "Pilot Mode," a growing desire among consumers to regain a sense of agency over their habits, health, routines and everyday choices, particularly through food and beverage.

For years, consumers have navigated ongoing instability fueled by inflation, political uncertainty, AI disruption and rapid cultural change. But rather than resigning themselves to chaos, many are beginning to shift toward more intentional behaviors, routines and choices. McKinney's report identifies this transition as a move from "Goblin Mode" — a period defined by comfort-seeking, indulgence and emotional exhaustion — into "Pilot Mode," where consumers are actively seeking structure, optimization and self-direction.

"Last year, chaos reigned supreme," said Jasmine Dadlani, Chief Strategy Officer, McKinney. "People and companies took hit after unexpected hit. This year, we've started to anticipate the chaos, which means shifting from scrambling to react to active management — at least for ourselves, since we can't control the world around us. Food is one of the most powerful ways where we can have agency and still shape how we feel, how we perform and who we want to be."

Since 2009, McKinney's Annual Food & Beverage Trends Report has tracked the evolving relationship between culture and consumption, helping brands and CPG marketers better understand the emotional and societal forces shaping consumer behavior. The report continues to serve as a resource for both industry leaders and educators alike.

For organizations seeking a strategic CPG marketing agency to translate cultural insights into commercial success, this year's report explores the deeper philosophy behind modern eating habits, how micro-trends evolve and how "Pilot Mode" is manifesting across shifting grocery and dining behaviors.

About McKinney

McKinney is a full-service creative agency that gets unfair attention for brands. Recognized as an agency leading in food and beverage marketing in North America, in 2024 and 2025, McKinney was named to both Ad Age's A-List and its list of Best Places to Work – two years in a row – and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list in 2024, reinforcing the agency's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace culture where employees thrive and creativity flourishes. McKinney Health, the agency's Pharma and Wellness practice launched in 2022, was named Manny's Agency of the Year in 2025 and appeared on MM+M Magazine's 2024, 2025, and 2026 Agency 100 lists. McKinney is part of the Cheil Agency Network and has offices across North America, including Durham, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Toronto. McKinney has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys and The Webby Awards, among others. Client partners include brands such as Blue Diamond Growers, Little Caesars, Pampers, Henkel, Samsung, Alcon, Sherwin-Williams, Biogen and the Ad Council. For more information, visit mckinney.com.

SOURCE McKinney