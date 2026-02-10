McKinsey & Company Advisory Business, MIO Partners ("MIO") to Join Neuberger

MIO is an investment and wealth manager that serves McKinsey's partners, employees, and alumni

Agreement transfers MIO's distinctive investment strategies and financial advisory services to Neuberger

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey & Company ("McKinsey") and Neuberger Berman Group LLC ("Neuberger") jointly announce that they have entered into an agreement for MIO to join Neuberger. MIO is a global investment and wealth manager serving McKinsey's partners, employees, and alumni that has $26B in assets under management, including approximately $20B in alternative investment strategies.[1] The agreement concludes a strategic review, launched by McKinsey in early 2025, prompted by MIO's significant growth and expansion over the last 25 years.

Neuberger will onboard MIO's investment teams that manage alternative investment strategies and its advisory business that serves McKinsey partners, as well as the associated supporting functions. The agreement is expected to close in 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including client consent and regulatory approvals.

"For more than 25 years, MIO has delivered distinctive services to McKinsey's partners, colleagues, and alumni," said Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Co. "McKinsey set out to find a long-term partner that could build on what makes MIO great. Neuberger is that partner. Their record in both investment and wealth management, and their partnership culture, convinced us that they were the right long-term steward of MIO, and we're excited to see what the future brings."

"We are honored to be selected by McKinsey to be their partner in preserving and protecting MIO's special capabilities," said George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger. "Neuberger and McKinsey share strong cultural alignment as private, employee-owned firms with a singular focus on serving the long-term interests of clients. I'm delighted to welcome the MIO team and MIO clients to the Neuberger family and look forward to partnering together for the decades ahead."

MIO manages several distinctive investment strategies, notably its flagship Special Situations strategy, which employs an all-weather, multi-strategy investment approach. MIO's capabilities are expected to add to Neuberger's robust investment platform across public and private markets and enhance its ability to advise and serve clients.

"This is an exciting moment for MIO, and a validation of all that we have achieved as an organization over the years," said Basil Williams, Chief Executive Officer of MIO. "We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with McKinsey and will continue to provide our flagship Special Situations strategy and, with the added capabilities that Neuberger brings to the table, even more robust financial advisory services for current and former McKinsey partners. I am confident that MIO and our clients will benefit from Neuberger's world-class, well-resourced investment platform and private wealth capabilities."

"We pride ourselves on offering truly distinctive investment strategies to our clients, and we believe we will be well supported in that effort within Neuberger's collaborative investment culture," said Kevin Clancy, co-CIO of MIO and leader of the Special Situations strategy.

Ardea Partners, a boutique investment bank with asset and wealth management expertise, supported McKinsey's review and this agreement, with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett providing legal counsel.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Neuberger.

About McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next. Visit www.mckinsey.com for more.

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of December 31, 2025.

About MIO

MIO Partners Inc. (MIO) is a global, investment and advisory institution with a commitment to the highest level of investor-focused values and ethics and with decades of experience guiding our clients through multiple market cycles. MIO is a subsidiary of McKinsey & Company and a registered investment adviser regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US. MIO has affiliated entities (MIO Partners (UK) Limited and MIO-Partners (EU) GmbH) that are registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and BaFin in Germany, respectively. MIO is also registered as a commodity pool operator with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of the US National Futures Association.

[1] As of December 31, 2025

