McKinsey & Company Named a Leader in Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices Report

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey & Company today announced that it has been named a leader in Forrester's The Forrester Wave™: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q4 2020 report dated December 2, 2020. The report provides a guide to service providers in the Customer Experience (CX) Strategy consulting market, an area that has gained increased strategic importance to global businesses in 2020.

According to the Forrester report, "The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to change how they interact with their customers. …At the heart of this rapid transformation, CX leaders help their businesses create strategies for experience innovation and help structure organizations to support new experiences."

According to the report, "McKinsey & Company bolsters executives' CX decisions with analytics. The consultancy promises CEOs 'stacked wins'—higher customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and employee engagement—from CX improvements. To deliver this, McKinsey has invested heavily in Journey Pulse—its customer satisfaction data repository—to guide decisions on which customer journeys to improve, as well as Experience DNA, its innovative analytics tool that uses a company's customer interaction data to make predictions about customer satisfaction, helping the business target key customers. To help ensure the business is suited to deliver good experiences, McKinsey can deploy its Organizational Health Index, a diagnostic tool that provides 'recipes'—attributes of healthy companies—to enhance customer-centricity and employee engagement."

The report continues: "McKinsey's investments in data and analytics help it excel in areas critical to strategy development—market analysis, business case development, and road map development. The firm's historic strength in organizational transformation provides the backbone of its impressive offerings around workforce enablement and culture transformation. McKinsey's reference customers agreed that the firm exhibited great knowledge and expertise in customer experience, helping them build CX strategies and structure their organization to support new experiences."

Kevin Neher, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, said, "Organizations are in a position to take a quantum leap in their CX management and design. By rethinking how they interact with and serve their customers, they can be much more targeted, predictive, and responsive in the moment. We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as we believe it reflects our ability to deliver the best CX consulting services powered by data and predictive analytics."

Harold Fanderl, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, noted: "Customer experience has emerged as a strategic imperative. Now more than ever, organizations can take a data-driven approach to predict customer behavior, actively monitor satisfaction, anticipate churn, and turn loyalty into profitability. With the right customer-centric transformation strategy, organizations can yield a strong return on investment—from value creation to cost reduction."

To download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q4 2020 report, please visit:

https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/solutions/periscope/analyst-reports/mckinsey-and-company-included-as-a-leader-in-the-forrester-wave-customer-experience-strategy-consulting-practices-report

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations create Change that Matters.

In more than 130 cities and 65 countries, our teams help clients across the private, public, and social sectors shape bold strategies and transform the way they work, embed technology where it unlocks value, and build capabilities to sustain the change. Not just any change, but Change that Matters—for their organizations, their people, and in turn society at large.

