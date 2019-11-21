McKinsey CEO Coach and Head of Tech, Media, and Telecom Practice Joins The Miles Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endre Holen, who led McKinsey and Company's global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications practice, has joined The Miles Group/TMG as Managing Director. A seasoned CEO and executive coach, Holen has served as a top advisor to influential, industry-changing CEOs for more than 25 years.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Endre coming on – he brings tremendous experience working with top talent and a passion for helping executives make themselves and their companies better," says Stephen Miles, CEO of TMG. "Endre's energy and his process sync perfectly with our extremely high standards at TMG, and he will help us continue to scale our business."

TMG works with organizations to develop their top-level and emerging talent, coaching senior level and high-potential executives for high performance. The firm also advises CEOs and boards on succession, executive transitions, and talent optimization across the organization. Clients include companies ranging from the largest Fortune 50 global corporations to high-growth start-ups backed by VC firms and private equity. At TMG, Holen will work with clients around the world and across multiple industries – in technology, telecom, and beyond.

"I have often worked with CEOs and top teams in their time of greatest need or greatest opportunity, and this is where I have felt that my work has made a real difference," says Holen. "I am thrilled to be doing this at TMG, which has world-class standards and a top-tier reputation of helping executives improve the leadership of their company, their team, and themselves."

At McKinsey, Holen advised numerous Fortune 1000 leadership teams through large cost, revenue, portfolio, and performance transformations. His experience crossed all parts of a company's value chain – from sourcing and supply chain to product strategy, development, and engineering to sales and marketing to the broader strategy around growth.

Holen received his undergraduate degree in computer science from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and he earned his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

TMG recently launched a new podcast, C-Suite Intelligence: Leadership Lessons from Coaches to the World's Top-Performing Executives; you can listen or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

