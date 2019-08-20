McKinsey Ranked #1 Consulting Firm in North America in 2020 Vault Ranking

Top consulting firm to work for with "Type of Work/Clients" & "Firm Culture" leading criteria

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2020 Consulting 50, McKinsey ranked as the top consulting firm to work for in North America according to Vault.com.

Vault Consulting 50 rankings are based on scores from 17,000+ McKinsey firm members, who participate in a survey on employer factors including prestige, type of work, firm culture, exit opportunities, benefits and more.

McKinsey's caliber of clients and impact of the firm's work led in candidates' decisions to join McKinsey over other consulting firms. Survey respondents ranked McKinsey the best consulting firm for innovation. Top scores were given to McKinsey for how well the firm prepares employees for successful follow-on careers, including entrepreneurship.

"Part of McKinsey's mission is to create an unrivaled environment for exceptional talent and we are encouraged our people recognize our firm as an employer of choice by voting us #1," said Brian Rolfes, partner and leader of McKinsey's global recruiting. "Being at McKinsey is especially exciting now as we are welcoming an increasingly diverse group of people, including those with business backgrounds as well as experts in digital, data, design and all facets of technology."

The top ranking underscores McKinsey's reputation for hiring outstanding talent, as well as how it develops the people it hires. Respondents noted McKinsey as an excellent place to work, highlighting its mentorship, training and overall diversity, as well as programs like Take Time that allows consultants 10 weeks of extra time off to pursue non-work-related interests.

