BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, there's been a lot of talk about AI CITY-but do you know what they are? What does define an AI CITY and make it different from a regular city?

Jonathan Woetzel, senior partner at McKinsey and director of McKinsey Global Institute, recently gave a speech on the development of AI CITY at Terminus AI CITY press conference, which unveiled the blueprint of the world's first AI CITY. At this press conference, Jonathan Woetzel commented, "The world's smartest city will be from China, and Terminus Group is the direction for the future development of China's AI CITY industry", which was also written into McKinsey's report about smart cities.

Terminus Group, a world-leading AI CITY and smart service provider, has been announced as the Premier Partner for Expo Dubai 2020, and has signed a long-term lease with D2020 to make Dubai the future AI CITY in the world.

In the perspective of Victor AI, founder and CEO of Terminus Group, the main goals of an AI CITY are to improve policy efficiency, reduce waste and inconvenience, improve social and economic quality, and maximize social inclusion.

In response to the questions raised in the initial of this article, Victor AI said: "Becoming an AI CITY means that game-changing technologies and information-driven decision-making will drive continuous improvement in how city serves community, and to promote concrete benefits in safety, sustainability, economic opportunity, and quality of life for residents."

In addition, comparing with the regular city, Terminus AI CITY resembles a smart car with its own OTA (Over the Air) operating system, just like Tesla Motors. Supported by this system, all decisions will be made based on real-time information collection and computing done by the AI algorithms.

In Victor's opinion, after a decade of experimentation, AI CITY has entered a new phase. "Although they are only one part of the full tool kit for making a city great, digital solutions are the most powerful and cost-effective additions to that tool kit in many years", Victor said. McKinsey's report also shows that, AI CITY technologies have substantial unrealized potential to improve the urban quality of life.

For Terminus AI CITY, using the analogy between the vehicle and the city, the driver is to the OTA as the city operation manager is to the AI CITY digital platform. Through the deployment of the underlying operating system, diverse commercial services and urban industries can be built into the platform in an orderly manner, and connected through the urban operating system.

What's more, from the worldwide, city leaders recently thought of smart technologies primarily as tools for becoming more efficient behind the scenes. Now technology is being injected more directly into the lives of residents. Smartphones have become the keys to the city, putting instant information about transit, traffic, health services, safety alerts, and community news into millions of hands.

To make an AI CITY hub, technology base is always the first, which includes a critical mass of smartphones connected by high-speed communication networks.

Cater to the public's habit, Terminus Group has designed its AI CITY operating system in a fashion similar to that of the APP Store with one simple. Instead of the actual apps, there are various vertical solutions and industry chains to choose from, which determine the access to a particular AI CITY layer.

In another word, Terminus AI CITY puts information and digital technology to work to make better decisions and improve the quality of life. More comprehensive, real-time information gives agencies the ability to watch events as they unfold, understand how demand patterns are changing, and respond with faster and lower-cost solutions to enable people to better plan their day through information.

SOURCE Terminus Group