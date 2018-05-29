McKissack & McKissack Announces National Transportation Expert, Wynton Habersham, as Senior Vice President

As a family-owned legacy business for more than 113 years with a strong focus on civic-minded local CSR initiatives, McKissack has a rich history in the planning, design and construction of more than 6,000 projects. Today, as the oldest minority- and woman-owned design and construction management firm in the United States, McKissack generates $50 million in revenue annually and are currently working on major civic and transportation projects throughout New York and the northeast region, including the LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Building Project, James A. Farley Post Office Building--New Penn Station, Philadelphia International Airport Construction Management Services, SEPTA On-call General Engineering Consulting, Pacific Park (formerly Atlantic Yards) Development Project and the Coney Island Hospital Redevelopment in Brooklyn. McKissack has also served as the MTA Independent Engineering Consultant overseeing the $33.2 billion MTA Capital Program since 2009.

"I am honored to join the McKissack Team. McKissack has a rich and storied history because they value their clients and their employees. I look forward to building our growth within the Rail and Transit Sectors," said Wynton Habersham, Senior Vice President of McKissack.

With over 38 years of transportation experience, Habersham is an internationally recognized transportation expert with a diverse background in Transportation Operations, Electrical/Signals Operations/Design and Capital Program Development. In 2015, Habersham was appointed to MTA New York City Transit Senior Vice President of the Department of Subways responsible for planning, directing and controlling the subway and its safe operation leading 28,000 employees dedicated to providing safe and reliable service to nearly 6 million daily riders. He became the first African-American to lead the subway division.

Habersham most recently served as Special Advisor to the MTA Managing Director. While working under Capital Programs--Subways, Habersham managed $5 billion in capital projects as the lead for the Department of Subways and represented the agency in the Design, Construction and Commissioning of Signal Projects, the Fulton Street Transit Center and the original South Ferry Construction Projects.

"McKissack is investing in our transportation division by building on our successful work at the MTA and transit authorities throughout the region," said Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO of McKissack. "I am extremely delighted that Wynton is joining McKissack. He brings in-depth knowledge of several facets of mass transit operations, which is significant to our strategic plan to enter a national practice for our transit group," said McKissack Daniel.

McKissack is a true American success story and has a rich African-American legacy in design and construction, with its original roots in slavery. Brothers Moses and Calvin Lunsford McKissack, whose grandfather was taught the building trade as a slave, established the country's first African American-owned architectural firm in 1905. William DeBerry, the youngest son of Moses, took the helm in 1968 and proceeded in nurturing the talents of his daughters, all of whom excelled in the fields of architecture, engineering and construction. When he became ill in 1983, William's wife, Leatrice B. McKissack, assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer and oversaw the completion of more than $300 million in design and construction work.

In 2000, Cheryl McKissack Daniel—a fifth-generation McKissack—became President & CEO of the firm. Under her direction, McKissack has contracted more than $50 billion in construction and employs over 100 construction professionals, engineers and architects.

Wynton Habersham currently resides in Teaneck, NJ, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Labor Studies from SUNY Empire State College in Labor Studies. He has lectured before international transportation organizations across the United States, Canada, and in the United Kingdom. Habersham is a former member of the New York MTA Board – Transit Committee.

