McKnight's Announces 7th Annual Technology Award Winners

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKnight's Long-Term Care News and McKnight's Senior Living are pleased to announce the winners of their 2019 McKnight's Technology Awards contest.

"As never before, operators are harnessing technology to improve service quality," said John O'Connor, editorial director for McKnight's. STANLEY Healthcare was this year's Platinum Sponsor.

"We are proud of our ongoing sponsorship of these awards and congratulate all those who submitted entries this year. We are inspired by the role technology and creative strategies are playing in improving care and operations," said Chuck Williams, vice president of marketing, STANLEY Healthcare.

"The entries in this year's McKnight's Technology Awards help to illustrate the countless ways technology can address the challenges this industry is facing, from improving clinical outcomes and resident experience to empowering caregivers, increasing resident safety, security and quality of life," he added.

This year's program attracted unprecedented sector interest, generating several hundred entries. The 2019 contest featured separate tracks for skilled care and senior living operators. In addition, each track offered six categories of competition. Winning entries described the technology involved, how it was used — and most importantly, the benefits that resulted. An independent panel of experts selected Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each category.

The 2019 winners in the senior living track:

Keep It Super Simple Award: Three Pillars Senior Living Communities (Gold), Avesta Housing (Silver), Wildwood Senior Living (Bronze)





Three Pillars Senior Living Communities (Gold), Avesta Housing (Silver), Wildwood Senior Living (Bronze) Quality Award: The Ganzhorn Suites (Gold), Cerenity Senior Care Marian of Saint Paul (Silver), Elderwood (Bronze)





The Ganzhorn Suites (Gold), of (Silver), Elderwood (Bronze) High-Tech/High-Touch Award: Caretel Inns in association with Symphony Post Acute Network (Gold), Benedictine Health System (Silver), The 80th Street Residence (Bronze)





Caretel Inns in association with Symphony Post Acute Network (Gold), Benedictine Health System (Silver), The 80th Street Residence (Bronze) Innovator of the Year Award: The Moments, Lakeville (Gold), Hillcrest Health Services (Silver), Carlton Senior Living (Bronze)





The Moments, (Gold), Hillcrest Health Services (Silver), (Bronze) Safety Award: Hunters Woods at Trails Edge (Gold), The Village at Gainesville (Silver), United Methodist Communities (Bronze)





Hunters Woods at Trails Edge (Gold), The Village at Gainesville (Silver), United Methodist Communities (Bronze) Activities Award: Brookdale Canyon Lakes (Gold), JEA Senior Living (Silver), Thorne Crest Senior Living Community (Bronze)

The 2019 winners in the skilled care track:

Quality Award: Lorien Health Services (Gold), BaneCare Management (Silver), Westminster Village North (Bronze)





Lorien Health Services (Gold), BaneCare Management (Silver), Westminster Village North (Bronze) Transitions Award: Bridgemoor Transitional Care (Gold), The Laurels of Forest Glenn (Silver), Genesis HealthCare (Bronze)





Bridgemoor Transitional Care (Gold), The Laurels of (Silver), Genesis HealthCare (Bronze) Keep It Super Simple Award: Hebrew Home at Riverdale (Gold), Avamere Rehabilitation of Eugene (Silver) , AMFM (Bronze)





Hebrew Home at (Gold), Avamere Rehabilitation of , AMFM (Bronze) High-Tech/High-Touch Award: Redstone (Gold), Signature HealthCARE (Silver Kaleida Health (Bronze)





Redstone (Gold), Signature HealthCARE (Silver Kaleida Health (Bronze) Safety Award: Bethel Pointe (Gold), St. Mary's Home of Erie (Silver), Villa Healthcare (Bronze)





(Gold), St. Mary's Home of (Silver), Villa Healthcare (Bronze) Innovator of the Year Award: Illuminate HC (Gold), Fellowship Community (Silver), Community, RiverWoods (Bronze)

Additional information can be found at:

Skilled Care track:

https://www.mcknights.com/events/mcknights-technology-awards/

Senior Living track: https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com/home/events/mcknights-technology-awards/

ABOUT McKNIGHT'S

McKnight's is a media, branding and technology company with editorial offices in Northbrook, IL. It is owned by Haymarket Media. McKnight's Long-Term Care News serves skilled care professionals, and McKnight's Senior Living serves senior living professionals, by providing the news, information, perspective and insight they need to succeed. Their annual Technology Awards competition recognizes operators who are harnessing technology to better serve residents and their business interests.

https://www.mcknights.com

https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com

ABOUT STANLEY HEALTHCARE

STANLEY Healthcare is the leader in safety and security solutions for senior living, with a track record of continual innovation to deliver greater value to senior living communities and the residents they serve. It pioneered electronic wander management with the WanderGuard system, now in its latest generation with the innovative WanderGuard BLUE solution, which leverages IoT technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy and a mobile application for programming. The Arial solution has evolved from wireless emergency call to become a comprehensive platform for resident safety and security, integrating a wide range of other systems and offering an analytics dashboard for communities to benchmark and measure performance. Most recently, STANLEY Healthcare has partnered with Accushield to offer the Accushield® touchscreen visitor sign-in system.

https://www.stanleyhealthcare.com/

