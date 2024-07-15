McKool Smith Awarded "Plaintiff Firm of the Year" by The National Law Journal

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith was named the "Plaintiff Firm of the Year" at The National Law Journal's' 2024 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards held in New York City on July 11, 2024. The ceremony recognized U.S.-based law firms that have performed exemplary and innovative work on behalf of plaintiffs in high-stakes bench or jury trials or in major settlements.

The winners must have scored a significant plaintiff victory during the contest period and demonstrated an impressive history of success over the last three to five years. Additionally, recognized firms must have devoted at least 50% of their litigation resources to plaintiffs' work and shown innovative approaches to case resolution.

Over the past year, McKool Smith's lawyers have secured a string of significant client victories, including a $445 million verdict for Netlist against Micron , a high-profile summary judgment win in a landmark RMBS case, a $303 million patent infringement verdict against Samsung, and significant victory for junior bondholders in a complex financial dispute involving rights to over $400 million in principal recoveries stemming from the modification of mortgage loans underlying 36 RMBS trusts.

"Our lawyers go above and beyond to produce outstanding results for our clients," said McKool Smith Managing Principal and Chairman David Sochia. "This award is a testament to the strength of our team across various practice areas and the high level of commitment and performance our lawyers demonstrate in and outside of the courtroom."

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith