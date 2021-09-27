McKool Smith Bolsters Entertainment Litigation Practice with Arrival of Grant Maxwell in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that entertainment litigator Grant Maxwell has joined the firm as a Principal in its Los Angeles office. Mr. Maxwell focuses on general business litigation with an emphasis on complex disputes in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Maxwell's clients include corporations, major financial institutions, studios, and production companies as well as their officers and directors, small business owners, celebrities, politicians, and other individuals. He has experience managing and marshaling cases throughout all phases of litigation and through trial.

"We are very focused on building our entertainment litigation practice," said David Sochia, Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "Grant has significant experience across a broad range of complex entertainment disputes and has worked closely with our new Principal Jeff McFarland for a number of years. We are very excited to have Grant at the firm and will continue to strengthen our entertainment disputes capabilities as the right opportunities arise."

"I have watched McKool Smith closely over the years and have been very impressed by the firm's level of success in high-profile disputes. I think the firm's reputation speaks for itself," said Mr. Maxwell. "The firm is committed to the California market and very serious about strengthening its entertainment litigation practice, which presents a tremendous opportunity for me to grow my practice. I'm very excited to join the firm."

Prior to joining McKool Smith, Mr. Maxwell worked as in-house litigation counsel for a major automotive manufacturer and spent nearly a decade at two global law firms.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith

