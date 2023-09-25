McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

MARSHALL, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Ms. Truelove was inducted on Sept. 23 during the Annual Meeting of the College in San Diego, California.

Jennifer Truelove
Founded in 1950, the College comprises the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation to experienced trial lawyers who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years of trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on the independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings.

Ms. Truelove, based in McKool Smith's Marshall, Texas office, has been involved in many of the most significant trials that have taken place in the Eastern District of Texas in recent years. Since 2014, she has played an important role on McKool Smith trial teams that have secured five Verdict Search/National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts." She garnered recognition from Managing IP, Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500, and was most recently named among the "Top Women in IP" by Texas Lawyer.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

