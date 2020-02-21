McKool Smith Principals, CBS General Counsel Examine Gender Diversity and Corporate Profitability

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Cohen, head McKool Smith's New York office and chair of the firm's Insurance Recovery practice, and fellow firm principal Ryan Hargrave, partnered with CBS Executive Vice President and General Counsel Laura Franco to author an article for Corporate Counsel magazine on the correlation between gender diversity within executive leadership and overall profitability.

Drawing from decades of data and multiple studies, the authors present evidence that companies led by female executives are more profitable.. Ms. Cohen, Ms. Franco and Ms. Hargrave note in their article "…the most recent data suggests that there's not just a correlation between increased female leadership and greater profitability, but that increased female leadership can actually cause greater profitability."

Despite the available research and data, the authors reiterate that women are still underrepresented in every aspect of organizational leadership. The article offers guidance on how companies can increase female leaders and promote the advancement of women generally, such as how to confront corporate culture barriers, as well as implicit and affinity biases.

"Another tangible benefit of gender-diverse leadership is that, when allowed to influence company culture, it can propagate gender diversity throughout the organization by attracting more female talent and then retaining it," the authors wrote.

The full article is available online on Corporate Counsel and can be accessed here.

About McKool Smith: With 160 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured 11 nine-figure jury verdicts and 13 eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last 10 years than any other law firm. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

Contact:

Keith Hill

903-923-9005

khill@mckoolsmith.com



SOURCE McKool Smith

Related Links

http://www.mckoolsmith.com

