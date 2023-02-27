McKool Smith Ranked Among Most Active and Best Performing ITC Firms by Patexia

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith has been recognized as one of the most active and high-performing law firms in the Patexia 2023 ITC Intelligence Report. The report, which provides a comprehensive overview on the best performing and most active International Trade Commission (ITC) Section 337 attorneys and law firms, also named several of McKool Smith's Intellectual Property litigators among some of the most active and best performing lawyers in the country.

The annual report ranked McKool Smith as the No.16 most active law firm representing complainants and the No. 10 best performing law firm representing complainants. The firm was also among one of the top 25 best performing law firms representing complainants or respondents overall.

McKool Smith Principals Richard Kamprath and Joshua Newcomer were named among the top 20 most active and best performing attorneys representing complainants—Kamprath was also ranked one of the top most active and best performing attorneys representing respondents or complainants overall.

Principals Joshua Budwin, Eric Hansen, Kevin Hess and Nicholas Matich, along with Associates Eliza Beeney, Matthew Cameron, Alexandra Easley and Mitch Verboncoeur were also ranked among the top most active and best performing attorneys representing complainants.

Patexia's ITC Intelligence Report covers the period between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2022, encompassing a total of 416 investigations.

