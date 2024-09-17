McKool Smith Recognized as an "Awesome Opponent" and a Leader in Financial Litigation by BTI Consulting

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is recognized as an "Awesome Opponent," a Leader in Securities and Finance Litigation (Top 4%), and a Standout firm in Commercial Litigation (Top 22%) in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2025 Report.

"BTI Litigation Outlook 2025," which focuses on changes, trends, and opportunities for law firms, is based solely on in-depth surveys and telephone interviews with leading legal decision makers. This comprehensive analysis trends data from more than 24,000 corporate counsel client interviews conducted over the span of 23 years. The survey also includes Chief Legal Operating Officers and business executives who hire and influence the selection and hiring of law firms.

McKool Smith has had a banner year of success across several high-profile disputes, including securing a historic $1.4 billion settlement for the state of Texas against Facebook/Meta in a biometric privacy dispute.

The firm also secured a series of victories in complex financial disputes, including wins in two cases of first impression (in California and New York) that secured full payment to investors in clean-up calls for billions of dollars in RMBS, and opened the door to claims to recover for past clean-up calls that did not conform to these decisions. The firm also secured a high-profile appellate win on a claim that would have stripped junior bondholders of rights to over $400 million in principal recoveries from modified mortgages in 36 RMBS trusts.

In intellectual property litigation, the firm's recent wins include securing a $445 million patent infringement verdict for Netlist against Micron Technology involving two of Netlist's patents related to computer memory technology. The firm also won a $142 million patent damages verdict for G+ Communications against Samsung concerning G+'s patents essential to the 5G standard, which followed an initial $67.5 million patent infringement verdict the firm secured for G+ Communications against Samsung plus a running royalty of $1.50 per phone.

With more than 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The Firm has secured 17 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the Firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

