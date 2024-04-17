McKool Smith Secures $142 Million Verdict for G+ Communications Against Samsung in Patent Damage Retrial

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella LLP, has secured a $142 Million patent damages verdict on behalf of G+ Communications against Samsung.

The verdict was announced on April 17, 2024, following a jury trial before Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Jurors awarded G+ Communications $142 Million in damages. In a previous trial in January 2024, Samsung was found to have infringed G+'s patents essential to the 5G standard with various products from its Galaxy line of mobile phones.

"This was an important trial to determine the jury's damages award following an initial finding of infringement for G+ Communications against Samsung," said McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove, trial counsel for G+ Communications. "The jury worked hard to understand the technology and weigh the evidence in this case. Our client is very pleased with the verdict."

Along with Jennifer Truelove, the trial team included Jason Sheasby from Irell & Manella.

The case is G+ Communications LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co. LTD et al., case number 2:22-CV-00078, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

