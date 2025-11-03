McKool Smith Secures $191.4 Million Verdict in Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

MARSHALL, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella and led by Jason Sheasby, secured a $191.4 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Pictiva Displays International against Samsung, after a jury found Samsung willfully infringed Pictiva's '547, and '425 patents related to novel and fundamental aspects of OLED display technologies, specifically OSRAM seminal innovations in the OLED display field.

Jennifer Truelove, Principal (PRNewsfoto/McKool Smith)

The verdict was announced on November 3, 2025, following a 5-day jury trial before Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"We appreciate the jury's time and thoughtful consideration of the evidence," said McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove. "As we consistently demonstrated throughout the trial, Pictiva's innovative patents were clearly infringed, and our client is very pleased with the verdict."

The case is Pictiva Displays International LTD v. Samsung Electronics Co., LTD, Samsung Electronics America, Inc.., case number 2:23-cv-495, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

With more than 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 18 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white-collar defense matters.

For more information, contact Keith Hill at 903.923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith